AMC alum joins Insight in US

Dutch 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) broadcaster Insight TV has appointed a former AMC Networks International executive to oversee its activity in the US.

Marco Frazier has been named senior VP for Insight TV Studios in the US, which launched at the end of last year.

The role oversees all original productions, coproductions and branded entertainment for broadcasters and digital platforms in the territory.

Frazier will be based in the company’s New York office and report to Natalie Boot, Insight TV’s head of media sales.

Prior to joining Insight TV, he was senior VP of international distribution for digital and new platforms at AMC Networks, where he held various senior-level positions over an eight-year period. Frazier was also CEO of Screenplus, a strategic consulting business, and director of affiliate sales and distribution in EMEA for sportscaster ESPN.

Frazier said: “Insight TV has been on the cutting edge of the 4K UHD revolution and have brought engaging first-person storytelling in the action-sports and lifestyle category to millions of millennials around the world. As linear and digital platforms seek to distinguish themselves in today’s content wars, Insight TV US will be there to provide the gold standard in competition-busting entertainment programming.”

Frazier will be identifying new development and coproduction opportunities, including branded entertainment series and other commissions. He will also look to license programming from Insight TV’s extensive library of original content, much of which is filmed in native 4K UHD HDR and available in HD and UHD.