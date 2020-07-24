Amazon to deliver Paper Girls, renew The Boys

Amazon has ordered a series based on a graphic novel from Legendary Television in association with Plan B, whilst renewing The Boys and Spanish-language series La Jauria for third and seconds seasons respectively.

Paper Girls follows four youngsters who, while out delivering papers the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travellers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world.

As they travel between our present, the past and the future, they encounter future versions of themselves and must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

It is based on the graphic novel series by comic book and television writer Brian K Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang, who will be executive producers on the show.

The series comes from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television in association with Plan B, with executive producers Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C Rogers, who will also serve as co-showrunners.

“Brian’s beloved, widely acclaimed and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters,” said Albert Cheng, chief operating officer and co-head of television at Amazon Studios.

Meanwhile, Amazon Studios has ordered a third season of The Boys, coproduced with Sony Pictures Television, ahead of the launch of the show’s second season on September 4.

It has also added an aftershow series, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, to be hosted by Aisha Tyler, who will also executive produce.

In each episode, members of the cast, creative team and other special guests will join Tyler as they dissect the events in each episode.

The Boys is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer.

Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher) and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film’s Neal H Moritz (Prison Break) and Pavun Shetty (New Girl), as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

Elsewhere, Amazon Prime Video, global producer and distributor Fremantle and Fabula in Chile will be making a second run of Spanish-language psychological thriller La Jauria.

The eight-episode first season of the show, which debuted on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and Spain, tells the story of a disappearance of a young girl in a Catholic school who stages a protest.

She unwittingly becomes the centre of a police investigation that exposes a deadly online game in which men are recruited to commit acts of aggression towards women. The conspiracy is brought to light when a video of her own assault goes viral after she vanishes.

“In the current political climate and the ongoing fight for justice and gender equality internationally, the first season is more relevant than ever. This was evident in the tremendous response it received before it had even launched on Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and Spain,” said Christian Vesper, executive VP, creative director, global drama at Fremantle.

“In La Jauria, the phenomenal women in front of and behind the camera delivered a smart and thrilling story with intrigue which has delighted our customers across Latin America and Spain,” added Javiera Balmaceda, head of originals for Argentina, Chile and Colombia at Amazon Prime Video.

The series is directed by Lucía Puenzo (XXY) and produced by Fabula (El Presidente, A Fantasic Woman) and Fremantle (My Brilliant Friend, The Young Pope, American Gods).

Fremantle’s Vesper, Fabula’s Juan de Dios and Pablo Larraín, Ángela Poblete and Mariane Hartard executive produce the series. Fremantle handles global distribution.