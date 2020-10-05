Amazon Leeds United doc marches on

A host of international broadcasters have acquired the documentary series Take Us Home: Leeds United, which charts the famous English football club’s historic return to the Premier League.

The 8×45′ series, which launched on Amazon Prime in the UK and US last year, has been taken by YLE in Finland, Stod2 Sport in Iceland, TVP in Poland and ESPN in Latin America.

Leeds United have an avid fanbase around Europe, particularly in the Nordics, while the appointment of Argentinian football legend Marcelo Bielsa as manager has made the club a major attraction across Central and South America.

The series, which is narrated by Hollywood star and Leeds fan Russell Crowe, has also been picked up by Supersport in sub-Saharan Africa and Sport 1 in Israel.

Danny Goldman at Goldridge Media is handling sales of the show on behalf of NEO Studios, which is part of the Aser Ventures group, together with Leeds United and Eleven Sports.

Executive produced by NEO Studios and directed by Leeds-based The City Talking’s Lee Hicken, Take Us Home is the product of unprecedented access to Leeds United’s players and boardroom.

The first six episodes chart the 2018/19 campaign, in which the club narrowly missed out on promotion, while 2×45′ episodes launched last month covering the successful 2019/20 campaign.

This saw the club celebrate its centenary before battling back from Covid-19 to secure promotion to the top tier after 16 years away.

All eight episodes remain exclusive to Amazon Prime in the UK but have now been made available around the world, for the first time in many international markets.

Anouk Mertens, NEO Studios’ MD, said: “Over the past two years we have covered the journey of one of English football’s great clubs as it has fought to get back home to the Premier League. When we started the process we knew there’d be plenty of excitement but we couldn’t have anticipated the events of the past two seasons.”

Take Us Home: Leeds United joins other football-related content on Amazon Prime, including its documentary series All or Nothing, which has featured teams including Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester City, plus Back of the Net, a weekly studio entertainment show.

These arrived as Amazon Prime became the first streaming service in the UK to offer live English Premier League football matches last year.