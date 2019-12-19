All3Media America ups Medeiros

All3Media America has promoted Justin Medeiros to executive VP of production to oversee its LA-based production companies.

Medeiros will oversee production for the 10 firms, reporting to All3Media America CEO Tim Pastore.

Projects under his purview include current and forthcoming series Flirty Dancing (Fox), Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox), The Hustler (ABC), Chrisley Knows Best (USA), Homestead Rescue (Discovery) and Top Elf (Nickelodeon).

Medeiros has worked at All3Media America since its creation in 2013, before which he was a freelance producer.

He spent five years at the beginning of his career as a field production coordinator for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and was a producer for NBC at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino and the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

“Justin has been with All3Media America since the beginning, inspiring his team and our production companies every day with his leadership,” said Pastore.

There are now a dozen production companies making up the All3Media America Group, with 10 based in LA under Medeiros’ supervision.

They are Best Production Company, Lime Pictures, Lion Television, Main Event Media, Maverick TV, Nexiko, Objective Media Group, Optomen Productions, Relevé Entertainment, Studio Lambert, Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay and Woodman Park Productions.

Earlier this year the company announced plans to bring senior management and admin at Lime Pictures and Lion Television together under one roof.

In other news, All3Media’s distribution arm has today announced a partnership with Southeast Asian VoD service HOOQ.

The collaboration will see All3Media International managing sales of HOOQ originals such as Indonesian crime thriller Brata, Singapore-set dark comedy She’s a Terrorist & I Love Her which is due to deliver next year, and factual shorts series Sex Talks with Dr Holmes.