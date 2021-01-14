Please wait...
Home > News > ZDF takes on the SS with Cinecentrum

ZDF takes on the SS with Cinecentrum

Cinecentrum’s Beyond The Myth: The SS Unveiled wil air on ZDF

German public broadcaster ZDF has commissioned a six-part documentary examining the elite soldiers of the Nazi SS.

Beyond The Myth: The SS Unveiled will be produced by Cinecentrum for ZDF and zdf.info, with ZDF Enterprises on board as coproducer and distributor.

The 6×50’ series will feature previously unpublished material, archive footage and historians such as Moshe Zimmerman of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Richard J Evans of Wolfson College, Cambridge and Adam Tooze of Columbia University, NY.

There will also be input from Ben Ferencz, the last surviving co-prosecutor at the Nuremberg war crimes trials which followed the Second World War.

Oli Hammett 14-01-2021 ©C21Media

