Swirl Films gets rights to Uncle Luke

US indie Swirl Films has acquired the life rights to rapper, activist and actor Luther ‘Uncle Luke’ Campbell, through which it will develop scripted and unscripted projects highlighting his influence on music and his role in activism.

Campbell began his career in music in the 1980s, before branching into acting. In 1996 he created and exec produced TV series Luke’s Peep Show for BET, and in 2018 he created and exec produced Starz docuseries Warriors of Liberty City.

He is also known for his role in campaigning for free speech.

“Luke’s influence on not only the entertainment industry, but on society as a whole, is undeniable,” said Eric Tomosunas, founder of Swirl Films. “He is a prime example of how fearlessness and determination transcend hip-hop to inspire a generation, and we are honoured to bring his extraordinary stories to the screen.”