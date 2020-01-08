Please wait...
Sat.1 leaves its towel on Naked Beach

Naked Beach was made by Barefaced TV for Channel 4

German broadcaster Sat.1 has commissioned a local version of UK format Naked Beach.

Keshet-owned German prodco Tresor TV will produce a 4×70’ version of the show in which people with body confidence issues are flown to a sunny beach where they are met by naked hosts who coach them to change the way they think about themselves.

The show was originally created by Argonon-owned Barefaced TV for Channel 4 in the UK and tests the theory of Dr Keon West of Goldsmiths’ University that our body image and self-esteem will improve if we see more ‘normal’ naked bodies as opposed to media-perfect ones.

Magnify Media distributes the format globally and has sealed the deal with Sat.1 where the show will air under the title No Body Is Perfect – Das Nacktexperiment.

The deal was brokered by Magnify Media’s Cecilia Ingebrigtsen.

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 08-01-2020 ©C21Media

