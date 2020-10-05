Rive Gauche, AfterShock Comics merge

US-based distributor Rive Gauche Television is merging with independent comic publisher AfterShock Comics, creating a new entity that will exploit IP through television, film, streaming and gaming.

AfterShock Media is launching today as a result of the union of Rive Gauche, which distributes TV series including Homicide Hunter and Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, and AfterShock Comics, which publishes upbeat titles including Animosity, Dark Red, Babyteeth and A Walk Through Hell.

The new entity will take AfterShock Comics IP – including newly released comics We Live from the Miranda Brothers, Miles to Go by B Clay Moore and The Kaiju Score by James Patrick – and exploit it as TV series, films, games and podcasts.

Rive Gauche CEO Jon Kramer, also the CEO of AfterShock Comics, will now assume the role of CEO at AfterShock Media, overseeing both companies.

Earlier this month, Rive Gauche negotiated film and TV deals to bring The Kaiju Score to the big screen and fellow AfterShock comic Undone by Blood to television.

Kramer said: “Today is a milestone day for both Rive Gauche and AfterShock Comics, two companies I’ve had the pleasure of building alongside amazing visionaries, colleagues and collaborators.

“Rive Gauche and I were looking for a way to re-enter the scripted space because we saw an insatiable appetite with the proliferation of channels.”

Rive Gauche will continue to work in the unscripted distribution business, with long-serving exec Marine Ksadzhikyan being promoted to chief operating officer and exec VP of sales.

Ksadzhikyan has also been named head of business development and strategy at AfterShock Media, tasked with looking for and developing new business opportunities.

AfterShock Comics president Lee Kramer will head up the AfterShock film and television divisions as president of film and TV.

AfterShock Comics will continue to be led by editor-in-chief Mike Marts, chief creative officer and publisher Joe Pruett and president Lee Kramer.