Shopping Cart
Return to C21 Shop home
Review your orders and checkout
Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop
International Drama Summit 2017 (Special)
27/28/29 November 2017
Undoubtedly the most significant annual gathering of the global scripted community. Unrivalled three-day conference with a screenings program, coproduction marketplace, networking cocktails, drama awards and much more.
The Drama Summit is sold out and this Special Pass is available to agreed partners only.
To order by phone, please call Richard or Hayley on +44 (0)20 7729 7460.