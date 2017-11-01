International Drama Summit 2017 (Special)

27/28/29 November 2017

Undoubtedly the most significant annual gathering of the global scripted community. Unrivalled three-day conference with a screenings program, coproduction marketplace, networking cocktails, drama awards and much more.

The Drama Summit is sold out and this Special Pass is available to agreed partners only.

To order by phone, please call Richard or Hayley on +44 (0)20 7729 7460.