Drama Summit & Unscripted Forum 2017 (Australian)

International Drama Summit - 27/28/29 November 2017

Unrivalled three-day conference with a screenings program, coproduction marketplace, networking cocktails, drama awards and much more.

Unscripted Entertainment Forum - 27 November 2017

One-day conference that brings together producers, distributors and broadcasters from around the world to discuss current trends and opportunities in unscripted TV programming.

Discounted pass open to Australian partners only (saving £580 on ratecard price of £1298).

To order by phone, please call Richard or Hayley on +44 (0)20 7729 7460