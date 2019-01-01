The C21Pro 2019 Factual Futures Report

Report chapters:
Netflix makes its markAfter breathing new life into documentaries, Netflix has moved into true crime, natural history and much more, according to Kate Townsend.
Premium ratedViewers are hungry for premium factual but while streamers can pay for it outright, broadcasters are having to fund projects more creatively.
Getting Off The FenceThere’s arguably no greater barometer of where the factual TV business is right now than ZDF’s acquisition of Off the Fence.
Put to rightsUS cablenets could start easing their rights position to make up for tight budgets. But would producers rather just have the cash?
Fanning the FyreeOne is reaping the benefits of an uptick in demand for premium factual, according to the company's Tara Long and Noel Hedges.
Keeping WatchFacebook’s Mina Lefevre explains the social network’s approach to factual and why reinvention is welcome.
Still standingInternational partnerships, premium factual, shorform docs and podcasts are all front of mind in CBC's unscripted department.
World of differenceAustralia’s SBS is aiming to make a splash in factual with shows highlighting the nation's diversity and the pubcaster’s distinctiveness from rivals.
Root of the matterTen years on from founding indie Nutopia, Jane Root reflects on how the industry has changed in that time and where it’s going next.
SVT faces facts of OTTMikael Österby at SVT explains why Sweden's documentary output is strong, how he overcomes tight budgets and the peril of SVoDs getting global rights.
Another PlanetThe BBC has unveiled its ‘biggest ever’ commitment to natural history as its factual focus sharpens in the face of a growing threat from FAANGs.
Reasons to be cheerfulHistory’s Eli Lehrer and Mary Donahue are upbeat about the prospects for factual-focused nets in the face of growing competition.
Smithsonian spreadsHaving zigged into traditional factual while other cablenets were zagging into reality, Smithsonian Channel is set for an international roll-out.
Curating CuriosityUS SVoD service CuriosityStream continues to shun reality in favour of a tightly focused factual offering, aiming to fill what it sees as a gap in the market.
Accelerating realityUS cablenet WE tv has been refocusing its efforts on reality and direct-to-consumer is firmly on president Marc Juris’s agenda for 2019.
Lifetime achievementUS cablenet Lifetime is seeking more social justice projects for women following the success of its headline-grabbing docuseries Surviving R Kelly.
Daniels on DiscoveryNancy Daniels at Discovery discusses “epic” shows, the importance of ratings and the challenges of competing with streamers.
Blurred linesDistributors are deficit funding at a higher level in factual than ever, in some instances on a par with drama, says ITVSGE's Cecilie Olsen.
Navigating AtlasAtlas Media Corp's Bruce David Klein credits streamers with reviving the doc business, but says producers must now act more like filmmakers.
Going liveUS cablenets are tackling audience fragmentation through live factual. But can it continue, what works and does the industry risk overkill?
Shifting factual sandsA factual business in the doldrums has been reinvigorated by streaming and the unscripted scene looks increasingly upbeat.
The C21Pro 2019 Factual Futures Report
Report date: January 2019
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
