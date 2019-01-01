Did you know that C21 publishes 10 in-depth reports and white papers each year? C21PRO and Group subscribers have full access to individual chapters as they are being written as well as the final report.

The advent of video-on-demand has transformed scripted, in terms of consumption, production budgets and financing structures, but the same dynamics have also had a halo effect on unscripted. Factual programming has been reinvigorated by new entrants, allowing viewers to indulge their appetites for real-life stories, often tapping into niches that would have previously struggled for airtime. But it’s not only true crime that’s been the beneficiary, with blue-chip natural history series, live and cinematic one-offs also in the ascendancy amid increased competition and audience expectation around scale and production values. All this comes as broadcasters and cablenets see their budgets squeezed but is creating scope for new financial deals more akin to those for high-end drama and greater flexibility over rights as streamers continue to insist on global. The C21Pro 2019 Factual Futures Report explores these issues and more, offering crucial insights for those focused on unscripted. The chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.