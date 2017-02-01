C21’s Global Drama Trends Report 2017

The boom in high-end TV drama shows no sign of abating, despite all the talk the industry is heading for what some have called 'peak TV.’
If anything, the scale and ambition of projects is getting bigger by the day, fuelled in part by the blockbuster budgets of Netflix and Amazon but also the need for anyone involved in this fiercely competitive market to stand out from the crowd.
While the result means a feast for audiences, the financial structures behind some of these shows are becoming ever more complex, as broadcast fees remain largely static and the impetus for producers to bring more to the table rises.
Luckily, there are plenty of new players entering the market, offering new sources of financial support, while established players are being increasingly innovative and flexible in the way they approach projects.
The C21Pro 2017 Global Drama Trends Report, produced in association with C21 sister title Drama Quarterly, explores some of these issues and others top of mind for those at the forefront of the international TV business this year and beyond.
The 21 chapters in this report will be published here over the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
Follow the moneyMore than US$1bn of new drama finance has come on tap in just the past two months, writes Jonathan Webdale in the final part of the C21Pro drama report.
Night to rememberThe Night Manager has won accolades from audiences and critics alike but it has also arguably shaken up the financial model for high-end TV drama more than any other series.
Members onlyEx-Sony chairman Howard Stringer has linked with MTG and distributor DRG to launch Atrium TV, a high-end drama “commissioning club."
All that glitters…Barclays' SVoD fund, set up to help smaller prodcos awaiting Netflix or Amazon payments highlights, the challenges of working with these new players.
Investment BondPinewood Group is among a host of new players getting into the game of high-end drama finance, offering up to 40% of production budgets though its new TV arm.
Going cross-streamGermany’s UFA Fiction has partnered with SVoD giants for its original dramas while also factoring in linear nets. Co-CEO Nico Hofmann believes this model could become the norm.
Balancing actTop of the Lake’s second run embraced coproduction with an SVoD outlet and network in the same territory – an increasingly common model.
First-mover advantageRed Arrow International has made getting in early on scripted projects a priority in response to intensifying competition for hit drama.
Independent thoughtSonar Entertainment’s David Ellender gives his take on the growth of the international coproduction.
Funding BabylonWhen Babylon Berlin debuts this year across Europe on Sky it will be the most expensive non-English-language series ever. How was the period drama put together?
Human touchA fledgling drama copro strategy is helping the UK’s Channel 4 achieve international hits. The commissioners behind the drive reveal how it works.
Starting overJane Featherstone, Jane Tranter and Liza Marshall on why operating as a nimble start-up is advantageous in the ongoing drama boom.
Dealing with the devilNetflix and Amazon’s quest for world domination may be throwing up plenty of opportunities for the global drama business, but it's also raising issues over rights.
Starz aligningStarz will benefit from the extra financial clout of new owner Lionsgate and the growing international copro market, says boss Carmi Zlotnik
Agent of changeThe rise of SVoD and the subsequent drama boom have changed the role of the talent agent, says UTA’s Dan Erlij.
Federal reservesFederation Entertainment, the firm behind Netflix’s first original French series, adopts a flexible approach to investing in high-end drama.
Raising their gameExecs from the distribution arms of eOne, ITV Studios and All3Media on how their strategies are evolving amid the shifting economics of high-end drama.
Access all areasFormer BBC director of TV Danny Cohen's re-emergence at a new global TV and film fund sums up the shift in power within drama financing.
Making FX specialFX’s Eric Schrier says the US network is embracing coproductions to get its scripted series off the ground.
Drama studiesMark Oliver, founder of media and entertainment consultancy Oliver & Ohlbaum, offers his take on the perennial ‘peak drama’ question.
Hardly hard upAs the drama boom goes on, new finance sources are emerging. Jonathan Webdale introduces the C21Pro Global Drama Trends Report.
C21’s Global Drama Trends Report 2017
Report date: February 2017
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
Email: [email protected]