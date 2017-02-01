Home > Reports > C21’s Global Drama Trends Report 2017

The boom in high-end TV drama shows no sign of abating, despite all the talk the industry is heading for what some have called 'peak TV.’



If anything, the scale and ambition of projects is getting bigger by the day, fuelled in part by the blockbuster budgets of Netflix and Amazon but also the need for anyone involved in this fiercely competitive market to stand out from the crowd.



While the result means a feast for audiences, the financial structures behind some of these shows are becoming ever more complex, as broadcast fees remain largely static and the impetus for producers to bring more to the table rises.



Luckily, there are plenty of new players entering the market, offering new sources of financial support, while established players are being increasingly innovative and flexible in the way they approach projects.



The C21Pro 2017 Global Drama Trends Report, produced in association with C21 sister title Drama Quarterly, explores some of these issues and others top of mind for those at the forefront of the international TV business this year and beyond.



The 21 chapters in this report will be published here over the coming weeks.