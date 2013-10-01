Home > Reports > C21’s Digital Buyers Report 2013

Following MipTV in Cannes earlier this year, organisers Reed Midem noted that 800 of the 4,000 programme acquisition executives who attended Europe’s biggest television market were digital buyers – a 30% increase on last year. In May, the European Audiovisual Observatory reported that it had identified 920 VoD services available within the EU, 45% of these run by US companies. In this special season, C21 profiles this new breed of content buyers, explores the impact they’re having on traditional players and examines what each is doing to distinguish themselves from one another in an increasingly crowded marketplace.