C21’s Digital Buyers Report 2013

Following MipTV in Cannes earlier this year, organisers Reed Midem noted that 800 of the 4,000 programme acquisition executives who attended Europe’s biggest television market were digital buyers – a 30% increase on last year. In May, the European Audiovisual Observatory reported that it had identified 920 VoD services available within the EU, 45% of these run by US companies. In this special season, C21 profiles this new breed of content buyers, explores the impact they’re having on traditional players and examines what each is doing to distinguish themselves from one another in an increasingly crowded marketplace.
The year of NetflixAs 2013 draws to a close, Jonathan Webdale wraps C21’s Digital Buyers season by reflecting on the incredible impact Netflix has had on the business.
Rethinking VoDSwedish film and TV streaming service Voddler went live in 2009, earning itself the title of ‘Spotify for video.’ But its business model has shifted radically since, founder Marcus Bäcklund tells Jonathan Webdale.
Touching NollywoodNollywood, the Nigerian film industry, is fast developing into a global brand thanks to new VoD platforms. But is such growth built on solid foundations, asks Clive Whittingham.
Wuaki ideasHaving recently expanded into the UK, Wuaki.tv is poised for further European growth a year after Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten bought the Spanish video streamer, founder Jacinto Roca tells Jonathan Webdale.
Viki's play on wordsJapanese e-commerce giant Rakuten snapped up Singapore-based VoD service Viki recently. The latter's CEO Razmig Hovaghimian tells Richard Middleton why.
RTL's Videoland of opportunityThe arrival of Netflix in the Netherlands prompted RTL Nederland to buy into Videoland. MD of digital Arno Otto tells Richard Middleton about plans for the new acquisition.
Eastern promiseThe Eastern European VoD scene has become increasingly competitive since Voyo's launch. CEO Constantin Mocanu tells Richard Middleton how he aims to keep ahead.
Quick off the markAfter a difficult 2012, Stephen Langsford, founder of Australia’s Quickflix, sees plenty of upside this year and beyond, he tells Don Groves.
The long viewHaving started out five years ago in Switzerland, Viewster arrived on the VoD scene shortly after Netflix moved into streaming. But co-founder Kai Henniges prefers not to be compared.
Taking on the piratesRussian audiences are used to accessing free, often illegal, content via the internet, but ivi.ru is looking to help change that, Masha Reznik tells Richard Middleton.
Jazzing up on-demandCarlos Tibi, founder and CEO of Icflix, tells Andrew Dickens why his company is winning the SVoD battle in the Middle East.
Power playerWith a US$2bn annual content budget, more subscribers than HBO and a business model free from the constraints of the traditional TV business, Netflix is riding high.
The wrong manHulu’s joint owners cancelled plans to sell the business this summer for the second time. And now acting CEO Andy Forssell appears to be following his predecessor out the door.
Fetching the first dollarFetch TV is taking on Australia’s pay TV market and fending off potential over-the-top start-ups with its focus on the ‘pay-lite’ category, founder Scott Lorson tells Jonathan Webdale.
Crackle sparksSony has slowly turned Crackle from a user-generated content website into a home for streaming movies, TV and Emmy-nominated original digital series. Jonathan Webdale reports.
Stocking upBlinkbox is stepping up its rivalry with Netflix and LoveFilm in the hotly contested UK VoD market, aided by the muscle of parent Tesco. Jonathan Webdale reports.
Amazon set for primetimeAmazon has been building up its VoD services as well as taking major strides into original content and is now poised to go further, reports Jonathan Webdale.
The on-demand economyJonathan Webdale introduces C21’s Digital Buyers Season, a series of articles profiling the growing number of companies playing a key role in the acquisition, production and distribution of video.
C21’s Digital Buyers Report 2013
Report date: December 2013
Report editor: Johnathan Webdale
