C21’s VR Report 2016

Virtual reality (VR) has been around in various guises for decades, even centuries, according to some. But it’s only in 2016 that headsets have entered the mass market.



While gaming is largely expected to be the driving force behind uptake, some of film and TV’s biggest names have begun experimenting with the medium, exploring scope for new narrative forms and immersive entertainment.



The VR market will be worth US$80bn by 2025 and more than US$4bn has already been invested in the sector, with a string of start-ups – some of which have yet to emerge from stealth mode – benefitting from intense excitement over the technology’s potential.



The possibilities are tremendous and momentum behind VR is arguably unstoppable. But significant challenges to the tech’s uptake remain.



The C21Pro 2016 VR Report shines a spotlight on those at the heart of what might just be a genuine revolution in media and entertainment, profiling leading players over 21 chapters that will publish here over the coming weeks.