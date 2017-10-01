C21Pro Country Report: Spain 2017

Almost a decade on from the global financial crisis that rocked the Spanish economy, the country’s television sector is experiencing unprecedented growth with the number of pay TV households on the rise and drama booming thanks to the arrival of new players.
Linear viewing is in decline, however, and there are signs the advertising market is weakening, to the detriment of incumbent media conglomerates. But with a population of 47 million the market is one of Europe’s largest and as home to the world’s second most widely spoken language it remains one of the most important.
Spain is the focus of the first C21Pro Country Report, a series of in-depth articles, profiling leading broadcasters, producers, distributors over 21 chapters that will publish here in the coming weeks.
Linear viewing is in decline, however, and there are signs the advertising market is weakening, to the detriment of incumbent media conglomerates. But with a population of 47 million the market is one of Europe’s largest and as home to the world’s second most widely spoken language it remains one of the most important.
Spain is the focus of the first C21Pro Country Report, a series of in-depth articles, profiling leading broadcasters, producers, distributors over 21 chapters that will publish here in the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
Production paradiseSpain is increasingly attractive as a shooting destination thanks to its financial incentives, landscapes and facilities.
Mediapro powers upProduction giant Mediapro is making the most of a buoyant local market as it looks to make a bigger international impact.
Original thinkingHBO España is developing its first original scripted productions and is on the hunt for more local stories with a unique point of view.
Mediaset in motionMediaset España is the leading media group in Spain, known for long-running reality dating and talkshow content, plus highly promoted original scripted.
Building with BambúSpain's production industry has been boosted by new players like Bambú, the prodco behind Netflix's first original for the country.
Rising starSpain's Movistar+ has the backing of a major telco and some grand plans for original content as it looks to compete with an influx of streamers.
iZEN on the prizeiZEN Producciones claims to be the largest independent production group in Spain and aims to make the most of growing international opportunities.
To be 2btubeBy targeting Spanish-speaking young audiences around the world, 2btube has become a powerhouse in the world of independent YouTube channel operators.
Imagina visionImagina International Sales is eyeing opportunities in SVoD, the Mid East and Asia as it continues to grow following economic strife in Spain.
Onza right trackOnza Partners' Gonzalo Sagardía explains how the company is taking advantage of the opportunities OTT players are creating in Spain.
Inside AtresmediaAtremedia is Spain’s second largest media group and has arguably done more than any other to raise the profile of local drama on the international stage.
Portocabo's free reinBoomerang TV’s Galicia-based scripted prodco Portocabo struck out on its own this year and is continuing to seek out international coproductions.
Filmax ups TV volumeWith a heritage in horror movies, Filmax found success on TV with The Red Band Society and now sees serialised drama as the main driver of its business.
Peninsula perspectiveEndemol Shine Iberia is profiting from a booming local production sector which is about much more than scripted.
Kitchent gets cookingÁnima Kitchent rose out of the ashes of Spain's financial crisis and is now targeting international coproductions and multiplatform innovation.
Turning the tidePhileas Productions partnered with Mediapro last year and has already seen the profile of its unscripted formats grow on the international stage.
Imira emerges strongerImira Entertainment has persevered through a tough period with the help of foreign investment and the explosion in VoD buyers.
Money to spendSpanish pubcaster RTVE is preparing new dramas and format revivals at flagship La 1, plus a string of web series and a growing international focus.
Spanish revolutionSpanish TV production is booming and pay TV is on the rise as local players respond to overseas streamers, but linear viewing is on the wane.
C21Pro Country Report: Spain 2017
Report date: October 2017
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
Email: [email protected]