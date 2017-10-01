Home > Reports > C21Pro Country Report: Spain 2017

Almost a decade on from the global financial crisis that rocked the Spanish economy, the country’s television sector is experiencing unprecedented growth with the number of pay TV households on the rise and drama booming thanks to the arrival of new players.



Linear viewing is in decline, however, and there are signs the advertising market is weakening, to the detriment of incumbent media conglomerates. But with a population of 47 million the market is one of Europe’s largest and as home to the world’s second most widely spoken language it remains one of the most important.



Spain is the focus of the first C21Pro Country Report, a series of in-depth articles, profiling leading broadcasters, producers, distributors over 21 chapters that will publish here in the coming weeks.