The global animation industry has been one of the main beneficiaries of the subscription and advertising-funded VoD boom but it remains one of the most challenged sectors in TV.
It's tough times for children's animation in particular, with many commercial broadcasters reluctant to invest and public networks increasingly squeezed by competition from YouTube and global SVoD players.
But there's no shortage of appetite from digital players and an array of funding mechanisms continue to sustain the sector, meaning opportunities abound for producers of animated children's programming.
Meanwhile, all sides of the business, from coproduction to distribution, broadcasting to licensing & merchandising, face upheaval as young audiences continue to migrate online in their droves around the world.
The C21Pro 2019 Kids Animation Futures Report delves into the essential trends shaping the business of toons. The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
Feeling the squeezeIs the middle ground of children's animation in danger of being swallowed up by cheap content on YouTube and big-budget SVoD originals?
Sticking to realityNarrative-driven virtual reality remains relatively uncharted territory for the children's business, but many are plugging away to ensure the tech breaks out.
Shanghai surpriseShanghai Animation Film Studio aims to build on its reputation at home by bringing traditional Chinese animation with modern sensibilities to the world.
Primal instinctSamurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky and Cartoon Network Studios art director Scott Wills discuss their long-term partnership and latest show, Primal.
Tuning GloobGloob is among Brazil’s most active animation players, but it faces a funding shortage in the production sector and streamer competition.
Boom time for ToonzIndia’s Toonz Media Group recently acquired Ireland’s Telegael as it focuses on global expansion and recalibrating its business to meet growing demand.
States of animationAnimation Europe chairman Philippe Alessandri argues that the continent must work to curtail the impact of US streamers and maximise cultural diversity.
Super SaloonIreland's Cartoon Saloon is working with US media giants and positioning itself as a bridge to Europe amid a lack of investment by local broadcasters.
Public provisionChildren's programming is a key focus for the BBC as it attempts to engage with dwindling linear audiences and compete with global streamers.
Moonbug risesPreschool producer and distributor Moonbug is scouring YouTube for digital-first IP, having received major investment and added a Netflix veteran to its team.
The big friendly giant?In just five years, Netflix has gone from a steady acquirer of animated children's content to one of world's biggest commissioners of the genre.
In a SpinCanada’s Spin Master, the firm behind hit franchise Paw Patrol, is adapting fast to the challenges and opportunities posed by an industry in flux.
In better NickNickelodeon remains one of Viacom's key brands as the media giant continues to overhaul its business strategy.
The hungry MouseDisney+ is shaping up to be a hub of animated content, but to what extent is it a closed shop and does it spell the end of the Mouse House's linear channels?
Laughing mattersThe talent behind Cartoon Network's The Amazing World of Gumball and Apple & Onion discuss the key ingredients of great animated comedy.
That's not all, folks!Warner Bros has high hopes for its reboot of kids' classic Looney Tunes, coming at a time when shortform is growing in importance for the firm’s new parent.
Ads infinitum?YouTube may be less prestigious than its subscription counterparts but are such ad-supported VoD services now the key to success for kids' toons?
Striking a balanceWith the animation industry striving to become gender-balanced, what role can men play to help foster a culture of belonging, and how are things changing?
Gender on the agendaResearch suggests there is much more work to be done to increase the number of women working in animation, and particularly women of colour.
French revolutionFrance may be the animation powerhouse of Europe, but major changes abound in its children's TV industry and local producers are up in arms.
Animated discussionChildren’s animation is in flux due to technological advances, cultural shifts and changing business models, but demand for content has never been higher.
C21Pro 2019 Kids Animation Futures Report
Report date: June 2019
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
Email: [email protected]