The global animation industry has been one of the main beneficiaries of the subscription and advertising-funded VoD boom but it remains one of the most challenged sectors in TV.



It's tough times for children's animation in particular, with many commercial broadcasters reluctant to invest and public networks increasingly squeezed by competition from YouTube and global SVoD players.



But there's no shortage of appetite from digital players and an array of funding mechanisms continue to sustain the sector, meaning opportunities abound for producers of animated children's programming.



Meanwhile, all sides of the business, from coproduction to distribution, broadcasting to licensing & merchandising, face upheaval as young audiences continue to migrate online in their droves around the world.



The C21Pro 2019 Kids Animation Futures Report delves into the essential trends shaping the business of toons. The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.