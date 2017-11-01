Screenomi 2019 (Drama Delegate)

6 December 2019
Presented by bookomi, this one-day event brings brilliant minds from the television, film and publishing industries closer together in one place: From bestselling authors, agents and editors to actors, screenwriters, directors and producers - five sessions packed with original memorable insights on business, creativity and what makes stories work (or not) from book to screen - plus an award for the Most Wanted title in 2019.
Ticket price reduced from £299 + VAT to £99 + VAT for delegates already registered for the International Drama Summit 2019 only.
To order by phone, please call the Sales Team on +44 (0)20 7729 7460.
