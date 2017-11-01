International Drama Summit 2021

Please wait...
30 November, 1&2 December 2021
Undoubtedly the most significant annual gathering of the global scripted community. Unrivalled four track, three-day, two venue conference with a screenings program, coproduction marketplace, script and pitch competitions, drama awards, commissioner one-on-ones, speed networking, case studies, hot properties, premieres, networking parties and so much more.

Tickets will be released in six tiers leading up to the event and each tier will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out.

TIER 1:     £  799 + VAT
TIER 2:     £  899 + VAT
TIER 3:     £  999 + VAT
TIER 4:     £1099 + VAT
TIER 5:     £1199 + VAT
TIER 6:     £1299 + VAT

To order by phone, please call the Sales Team on +44 (0)20 7729 7460.

