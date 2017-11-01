International Format Awards – Table (COMING SOON)

MIPFormats 2020

The leading awards for the global content business recognising creativity and excellence across a range of categories. A coproduction between C21Media, FRAPA and EMC, in association with MIPFORMATS.

Table of 8 at gala dinner: £1,200 (3 course meal with unlimited wine).

Please note that guests must be registered to attend MIPFormats.

To order by phone, please call the Sales Team on +44 (0)20 7729 7460.

These tickets will be on sale soon. For more information please email [email protected], or check back next month!