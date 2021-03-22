ZDFE acquires Story House docuseries

ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE), the commercial arm of German pubcaster ZDF, has picked up the global distribution rights to three-part documentary series One Day In… from Berlin-based Story House Productions.

The 3×50’ series is due to begin shooting this month with an expected autumn release on ZDF’s factual slot Terra X.

ZDFE has distributed Story House content before, including History of Weapons, Myths – The Greatest Mysteries of Humanity, World War A – When Aliens Attack and How Climate Made History.

One Day In… consists of three standalone episodes focusing on everyday life in the Middle Ages, industrial New York and post-war Dresden.

The series uses re-enactments and CGI to dramatise the episodes. Each one looks at the era through the eyes of a protagonist, a medieval knight, a German immigrant in late 19th century New York and finally a former music teacher lost in the ruins of Dresden.