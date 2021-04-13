Zag adds e-commerce, legal execs

France- and US-based animation studio Zag has appointed a VP of global e-commerce and a senior VP of legal and litigation.

Christophe Vallade has joined Zag in the e-commerce position after 16 years at The Walt Disney Company in France, where he was most recently head of e-commerce.

Ben Johnson, meanwhile, will handle all legal affairs for the company. He joins from LA toy company MGA Entertainment, where he was VP and head of litigation. Prior to that, Johnson was a trial lawyer at the Boesch Law Group for 13 years.

Zag is best known for animated series Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, which is made by its in-house animation studio Zagtoon and was recently acquired by global streamer Disney+ for most of its international territories.

Both new hires will report to Julian Zag, executive VP of global operations. The appointments come after Zag hired Helena Perheentupa as its first VP of licensing in Central Europe in February.