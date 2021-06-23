YouLook launches first original

UK-based AVoD platform YouLook.tv has partnered with former boxer Mark Prince to make its first original series.

The Dr Prince Show is a chatshow fronted by Prince, who has become known for his work as an anti-crime campaigner since the fatal stabbing of his son Kiyan.

In the 10-part series, Prince will interview well-known figures from UK sport, including football manager Harry Redknapp, Olympic sprinter Dwain Chambers, freestyle footballer Jeremy Lynch, jockey Hayley Turner and former England striker Les Ferdinand.

The show is exec produced by former BBC producer Robert Alex Smith. YouLook was founded this year by ex-20th Century Fox, BBC and Sky executive David Smyth and former Mercury Media MD Jason Mawer.

Smyth, YouLook’s CEO, said: “Mark builds a unique rapport with his guests, and the results make for riveting viewing. We could not be more thrilled that this is our first original.”