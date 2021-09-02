Xilam shortform comedy Where’s Chicky? hatches at France TV, YLE

Broadcasters including France Télévisions and Finland’s YLE have acquired children’s non-dialogue shortform comedy series Where’s Chicky? from French studio Xilam Animation.

Where’s Chicky? is produced by Xilam’s CGI specialist studio Cube Creative Productions and follows a little chick who discovers a new place and/or unknown object in each of his adventures.

Production on the third 52×1’ season is underway and slated for delivery in December.

France Télévisions and YLE have picked up all three seasons of Where’s Chicky?, as have NRK in Norway, VRT in Belgium and MBC in the Middle East and North Africa.

Radio-Canada, Etisalat in the UAE, South Korea’s Choirock and Malaysia’s Astro have picked up seasons two and three.

Marc du Pontavice, founder and CEO of Xilam Animation, said: “Since debuting in 2014, Where’s Chicky? has embarked on a remarkable global journey. Badly identified at the start of its broadcast, this series has recently met with overwhelming success on the digital market, reaching very large audiences, especially among the youngest.

“The extension of its distribution on numerous platforms is paving the way to follow in the footsteps of Xilam’s biggest successes, such as Oggy & the Cockroaches and Zig & Sharko. We know this is just the beginning of this franchise’s history and can’t wait to see what the future holds for this hilarious and heart-warming property.”