White Spark preps VR doc with Brian Cox

Beyond the Milky Way

NEWS BRIEF: Briege Whitehead’s Australia-based production company White Spark Pictures has produced a VR documentary narrated by scientist Brian Cox.

Beyond the Milky Way, which is about the construction of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), the world’s largest radio telescope project, is repped by Wild Thring Media.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 23-11-2021 ©C21Media

