WaterBear ventures into 30 countries

Factual streamer WaterBear Network, which launched last year as a platform dedicated to sustainability and life on earth, has expanded into 30 additional countries worldwide.

The VoD service, which is free to use, launched in December 2020 in the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, South Africa, the Netherlands, Ireland and Denmark.

Following its latest expansion, it is now available in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Kenya, Mozambique, Bermuda, the Cook Islands and Bonaire.

To celebrate the expansion, WaterBear is committing to plant one new tree for every new member for the next 30,000 members that sign up to the platform, creating the WaterBear Forest.

The forest will be planted at Alladale Wilderness Reserve in the Scottish Highlands, marking WaterBear’s commitment to the UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Glasgow, as well as its support of rewilding initiatives across Scotland.

As part of the initiative, WaterBear is challenging any pioneering companies to match-fund the 30,000-tree planting initiative to continue the global restoration movement ahead of the conference this November.

Victor Eckard, MD of WaterBear, said: “Our goal is to bring WaterBear to as large an audience as we possibly can, so that we can share stories using award-winning filmmaking to help us drive global impact. As we establish our brand and reputation for beautifully curated and inspirational content it is a huge privilege to be able to reach so many more members worldwide. We look forward to engaging and connecting with people and organisations around the world so that collectively we can all work together to protect our fragile planet.

“By partnering with Alladale Wilderness Reserve to create the WaterBear Forest and challenging other companies to mirror our initiative, we are hoping to not only celebrate our global expansion, but also contribute to the incredible land restoration efforts taking place in the Highlands to rewild our world.”