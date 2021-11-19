Please wait...
WarnerMedia takes German preschool series Spookies for Cartoonito, HBO Max

WarnerMedia has commissioned a German preschool series for its Cartoonito channel and HBO Max in the EMEA region.

Produced by Wolkenlenker, Spookies (78×7′) is a CGI animated series about three little ghosts who live in a castle, where there is something new to discover around every cobwebbed corner and up every dusty stairwell.

The series concept was created by Daniel Acht and the head writer is Jen Upton. Spookies is distributed globally by UK-based Serious Kids. It is due to be delivered in 2023/24.

Zia Bales, acquisitions, partnerships and coproductions lead for kids and family at WarnerMedia EMEA, said: “Spookies immediately stood out as a perfect fit for Cartoonito and for HBO Max EMEA.”

Sebastian Wehner, Wolkenlenker’s co-founder and CEO, said: “Childhood today can be anxiety-inducing. Our three little ghosts are showing kids, with a lot of humour and understanding, that you can overcome almost everything life throws at you.”

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 19-11-2021 ©C21Media

