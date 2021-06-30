Walter Presents poised for Lat Am launch

Non-English-language drama streamer Walter Presents is set to roll out in Latin America via DMD-owned streaming service CiND!E.

The VoD platform will launch as a content pillar on CiND!E from July 15, becoming available to users in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil.

Over 150 hours of scripted series will be available on the service in its first year in Lat Am, including French psychological drama Mother is Wrong and Dutch crime duo The Adulterer and Amsterdam Vice.

Walter Iuzzolino, curator of Walter Presents, said: “It has been a long-term goal of mine to launch in Latin America, and to do so with a company as well regarded as DMD means our collection of distinguished content will reach audiences far and wide.”

Maurice van Sabben, chief content officer at DMD, added: “We have been admirers of Walter Presents and believe that audiences across Latin America will embrace its high-quality and award-winning series.”