Virgin does Big Deal with BiggerStage, Fox

Irish broadcaster Virgin Media Television has commissioned a talent show format with a twist from new Dublin-based prodco BiggerStage and Fox Alternative Entertainment in the US.

The Big Deal is the first to be produced by BiggerStage, which was set up in March by former Virgin Media Television MD Pat Kiely, and Fox’s in-house unscripted production arm, which is behind series including The Masked Singer in the US.

The show is a twist on talent show formats, where successful contestants have a choice. They can either cash out immediately for a cash prize, or risk it all and hope they impressed the judges enough to win a place in the final, where they could win a life-changing amount of money.

It will be presented by model Vogue Williams, with celebrity judges including Boy George, Deirdre O’Kane, Aston Merrygold, Jedward and Lyra. A 6×60’ series will debut this autumn. The Big Deal is created and owned by Fox Alternative Entertainment.

Kiely said: “The Big Deal really is a very big deal for us, and also for Ireland, as we deliver a world first. It puts BiggerStage firmly where we want it to be: pioneering new production models, working with great talent and partnering with international entertainment brands.”