Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Virgin does Big Deal with BiggerStage, Fox

Virgin does Big Deal with BiggerStage, Fox

Talent show format The Big Deal

Irish broadcaster Virgin Media Television has commissioned a talent show format with a twist from new Dublin-based prodco BiggerStage and Fox Alternative Entertainment in the US.

The Big Deal is the first to be produced by BiggerStage, which was set up in March by former Virgin Media Television MD Pat Kiely, and Fox’s in-house unscripted production arm, which is behind series including The Masked Singer in the US.

Pat Kiely

The show is a twist on talent show formats, where successful contestants have a choice. They can either cash out immediately for a cash prize, or risk it all and hope they impressed the judges enough to win a place in the final, where they could win a life-changing amount of money.

It will be presented by model Vogue Williams, with celebrity judges including Boy George, Deirdre O’Kane, Aston Merrygold, Jedward and Lyra. A 6×60’ series will debut this autumn. The Big Deal is created and owned by Fox Alternative Entertainment.

Kiely said: “The Big Deal really is a very big deal for us, and also for Ireland, as we deliver a world first. It puts BiggerStage firmly where we want it to be: pioneering new production models, working with great talent and partnering with international entertainment brands.”

olihammett
Oli Hammett 16-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Ex-Virgin TV head Kiely launches prodco
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Discovery+, Martin transform teen bedrooms TBS, CJ ENM team up for Japanese remakes NBCUniversal Int'l Networks finds Paradise CBS Reality orders Polish crime originals Nelvana to shop Property Bros kids' show Freeform set for another Cruel Summer Cartoon Network's Pitt spotlights folklore Bodega boosts production, dev teams Virgin does Big Deal with BiggerStage, Fox Pubcasters, indies 'must form alliances' Tomorrow Studios ups Clements to partner MarbleMedia does business with Dragon Screen Oz hires BBC alum West as docs chief Lionsgate signs up Erin Brockovich scribe Disney+ confirms Beauty & the Beast prequel Tune in to C21FM today from 10am Queensland gov’t boosts screen funding Kavaleer space adventure toon blasts off Fox launches $100m NFT fund Russell Crowe backs $337m Oz studio SF Studios shutters SVoD service

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows