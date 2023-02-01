Viaplay and Canal+ join buyers of Amazon Kids+ toon Hello Kitty: Super Style

Streamer Viaplay and cablenet Canal+ are among the latest buyers of Amazon Kids+’s animated series Hello Kitty: Super Style.

Viaplay has picked up the show for its platform in Scandinavia, the Baltics, Poland and Benelux, while Canal+ has acquired it for Ethiopia and Poland.

Super RTL in Germany, CBC in Canada and Canal Panda in Portugal have also taken the series, joining previous buyers Canal+ and M6 in France, Rai Yoyo in Italy, Tiny Pop in the UK, Discovery Kids in Lat Am, RTS in Switzerland and Hop in Israel.

Hello Kitty: Super Style (52×11’) is a 3D animation based on Sanrio’s pop culture icon Hello Kitty. The series follows the titular character as she changes her costume to help friends in need by becoming a brave explorer, a top-notch chef, a sensational pop star and more.

It is produced by Paris-based prodco Watch Next Media, Banijay’s Monello and Italy’s Maga Animation Studio. Paris-based Kids First is the distributor, with Japan’s ABC Frontier handling Asian territories. Hello Kitty: Super Style debuted on Amazon Kids+ in December.