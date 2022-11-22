Please wait...
US streamer FilmRise acquires domestic rights to Hannibal, Hemlock Grove

US horror TV series Hemlock Grove

US channels operator FilmRise has taken the domestic distribution rights to two horror thriller series, Hannibal and Hemlock Grove.

Both shows were acquired from France- and LA-based studio Gaumont, with the deal allowing FilmRise to stream them on its own FAST and AVoD platforms.

The agreement was negotiated by Jonitha Keymoore, VP of global content acquisitions at FilmRise, and Gary Marenzi for Gaumont USA.

“We’re excited to be the first truly free streaming service destinations to offer these shows,” said Max Einhorn, FilmRise’s senior VP of acquisitions and copro.

Silence of the Lambs spinoff series Hannibal explores the early relationship between psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and a young FBI criminal profiler (Hugh Dancy).

Hemlock Grove originally debuted on Netflix in 2013 and stars Famke Janssen (X-Men) in a show about the strange happenings in a small Pennsylvanian town.

Neil Batey 22-11-2022 ©C21Media
