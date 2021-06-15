Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > UKTV returns Unforgivable show

UKTV returns Unforgivable show

Comedy talkshow Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV has commissioned a second season of comedic talkshow Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable for its Dave channel from Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s London-based prodco Expectation.

The 8×60’ second run will again see comics and celebrities compete to convince Mel Giedroyc that they are the most unforgivable person in the room. The show was commissioned by Hilary Rosen, UKTV deputy director of commissioning.

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 15-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

UKTV unveils Dave comedy originalsDave preps Mel Giedroyc comedy
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows