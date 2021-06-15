UKTV returns Unforgivable show

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV has commissioned a second season of comedic talkshow Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable for its Dave channel from Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s London-based prodco Expectation.

The 8×60’ second run will again see comics and celebrities compete to convince Mel Giedroyc that they are the most unforgivable person in the room. The show was commissioned by Hilary Rosen, UKTV deputy director of commissioning.