TVP, MTV Oy, Ananey shop at Orange Smarty

International broadcasters including TVP in Poland, MTV Oy in Finland and Ananey in Israel have acquired factual programming from independent UK distributor Orange Smarty.

The sales include almost 90 hours of property-search format A Place in the Sun, originally commissioned by the UK’s Channel 4, to TVP for its new channel TVP Woman. MTV Oy Finland has also bought the fifth series of the Winter Sun strand of the show.

Elsewhere, Brighton-based Orange Smarty has sold the second and third seasons of Freeform Productions’ property show Coast Vs Country to Ananey Israel, while Expectation’s 25 Siblings & Me has been picked up by DR in Denmark, UR in Sweden, SBS in Australia and VRT in Belgium.

Inside Jaguar: A Supercar is Reborn, produced by Jungle TV for C4, has been acquired by France’s RMC Découverte, American Public Television, Japan’s NHK, Germany’s Welt N24, Czech Republic’s FTV Prima and the Netherlands’ RTL, as well as airlines including British Airways and Lufthansa.

Finally, Inside the Bruderhof (1×38’), produced by CCTV for BBC2, has been bought by Australia’s ABC TV, Belgium’s DPG Media and Denmark’s TV2.

Karen Young, founder and CEO of Orange Smarty, said: “In a disrupted market, broadcasters are looking for content that has a history of ratings success and an ability to bring a returning audience. Despite the lack of travel, the appetite for aspirational programming is higher than ever. On top of this, premium-quality factual that speaks directly to an audience has never been more in demand.”