Tubi touts plan to debut 100 originals this year, renews animated Freak Brothers

Fox Entertainment-owned AVoD platform Tubi plans to debut 100 original titles over the next 12 months, it announced during a NewFronts presentation in New York on Monday.

The streaming platform will also add dedicated FAST channels for The Masked Singer, TMZ and Gordon Ramsay as it looks to expand its ad-supported offerings.

According to Fox, Tubi had 51 million active users in the most recent quarter and racked up 3.6 billion hours watched in 2021. The 100 titles it will debut in the year ahead include docs and specials from Fox Alternative Entertainment and TMZ, and animated films from Bento Box Entertainment. Overall, the platform carries more than 40,000 titles.

Organised by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, NewFronts is an annual event where digital content providers showcase their offerings to media buyers.

Tubi also renewed its animated series The Freak Brothers for a second season. Produced by WTG Enterprises and distributed by Lionsgate, it was the first-ever animated series commissioned for Tubi, which has been owned by Fox Entertainment since 2020.

The greenlight marks the first time Tubi has ever renewed one of its original series. The AVoD platform ordered eight additional episodes. The Freak Brothers, based on Gilbert Shelton’s underground comic series, features a voice cast including Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson and Tiffany Haddish.