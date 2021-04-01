Trailblazer pushes into podcasts

US prodco Trailblazer Studios, known for its factual formats, has moved into producing podcasts about sport, social justice and true crime that can be adapted for TV.

Its first podcast, American Sport, premieres on April 21 and reviews how sport has become ingrained in the US identity. It was developed by Matt Andrews, with Katye Rone and Trailblazer president and chief operating officer Jeff Lanter as exec producers.

Trailblazer plans to turn all of its podcasts, which are available on platforms including Apple and Spotify, into TV formats.

The company has been diversifying its output already this year. In January, it formed a partnership with news agency Reuters to adapt its investigation The Body Trade for TV.

“The expansion into podcasting allows us to be creatively nimble and amplify our voice in the premium scripted and non-fiction landscape,” said Lanter. “It also allows us the opportunity to tell the stories we want to tell beyond the boundaries of linear television.”