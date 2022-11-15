The Pact prodco Little Door expands exec team with hires from Playground, BBC

Wales-based independent production company Little Door Productions, the producer behind BBC drama The Pact, is expanding its executive team with hires from Playground and the BBC.

Bethan Jones joins Little Door from Playground as exec producer. Jones worked as producer/executive producer on series and singles including Hartswood’s Sherlock, War and Peace, Aberfan: The Green Hollow and Les Miserables with BBC Wales Drama and Lookout Point.

After a time with McMafia producer Cuba Pictures, she joined Playground Entertainment as executive creative director in 2019 and executive produced Dangerous Liaisons for Starz/Lionsgate.

Jones remains co-creative director of Red Seam, the Wales-based company she co-founded in 2019, and will continue to develop their projects with Little Door’s support.

Beth Grant, meanwhile, joins the Little Door team as development executive, fresh from the BBC where over the last four years she has held the roles of development producer for BBC Writersroom Wales and both story editor and script editor on Casualty for BBC Studios. Before her time with the BBC, Grant held roles with Tidy Productions and Newman Street.

Little Door Productions was founded in 2019 by CEO Elwen Rowlands and COO Hayley Manning.

Once at the helm in their new positions, the pair will work alongside Rowlands and head of development Sam Costin, who joined Little Door from The Ink Factory in 2020.