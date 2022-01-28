Telecino returns Pasión de Gavilanes to Spain in NBCUniversal deal
Colombian telenovela Pasión de Gavilanes
Telecinco will air Pasión de Gavilanes 2 in Spain after reaching an agreement with NBCUniversal.
Pasión de Gavilanes 2 will be made available via Mediaset España. The group has signed an agreement with NBCUniversal Global Distribution that includes a package of several feature films and other television content in addition to the Colombian telenovela.
Pasión de Gavilanes was originally aired in Spain on Antena 3.
The sequel to be aired on Telecinco picks up in Colombia with Mario Cimarro, Danna García, Natasha Klauss, Paola Rey and Juan Alfonso Baptista leading the cast.
In addition, Mediaset España has acquired more than 40 feature films for TV broadcast, including The Invisible Man and The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle.
The deal also includes medical drama Chicago Med, released in the US in 2015, and Channel 4 series Escape to the Chateau, featuring two renovation experts who act as advisers to British families who have decided to renovate a chateau in France.
The agreement also includes the acquisition of four telenovelas from Telemundo: La Reina del Sur, in which Mexican actress Kate del Castillo plays drug trafficker Teresa Mendoza; Loli’s luck, a comedy starring Silvia Navarro that shows the unexpected turn in the life of an independent woman after receiving an inheritance from a friend; Braveheart, a story of love, loyalty, bravery and intrigue with two female bodyguards as heroines; and Los Miserables, a Mexican television adaptation of the famous novel by Victor Hugo starring Aracely Arámbula.
This story was originally published in Spanish on AudioVisual451.com.