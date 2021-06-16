TBS, CJ ENM team up for Japanese remakes

Japanese broadcaster Tokyo Broadcasting System Group (TBS) and South Korean broadcaster and producer CJ ENM have agreed a strategic alliance including joint production of content.

CJ ENM invested in and distributed Oscar-winning movie Parasite and its production companies have worked on Netflix series such as Crash Landing on You. Its series, including Misaeng, Remember and Voice, have previously been remade in Japan.

In collaboration with creators selected by TBS Group, the two companies aim to develop and produce dramas, variety shows, movies and other content that targets not only Japan and South Korea but also the global market.

The partners will also work together on live entertainment including music and theatre, as well as anime and comics.

TBS Television’s senior MD Tatsuo Sugai said: “TBS Holdings aims to grow through entry and expansion into new global markets. Leveraging TBS Group creative talent and CJ ENM’s proven competitive strengths, we expect that the partnership will achieve great new synergies in the production of global content.”

CJ ENM VP Choi Jin-hee added: “This agreement brings together the production capabilities of the two leading content companies in South Korea and Japan with the shared ambition of creating content for the global market. Working closely with our global content partners, CJ ENM will continue to deliver new content to global markets.”

The move follows CJ ENM’s slate of drama aimed at international streamers and its US$4.5bn content drive, which were both announced earlier this month.