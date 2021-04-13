Sutikki hires from BBC, Discovery

London children’s prodco Sutikki, known for series including The Moon And Me and owned by animator Bento Box Entertainment, has hired three executives to fill newly created positions.

Jo Redfern joins as global brand director, having spent eight years at BBC Children’s and Education and with previous experience at wrestling franchise WWE and The Walt Disney Company. She will be responsible for increasing the company’s brand recognition around the world.

Danielle Davies has been made the company’s first global content strategy and partnerships director. Davies joins from Discovery Kids, where she was VP of kids’ content partnership and revenues. Davies has also worked for Fremantle and kids’ indie producer Zodiak.

Finally, Anthea Morrissey is Sutikki’s new global creative and product development director, responsible for international development of the company’s IP. Morrissey has previous experience at Warner Bros, NBC Universal and Canada’s Entertainment One.

This news follows the announcement late last year of the appointment of Hannah Mungo as CEO and Simon Philips as Sutikki’s newest board member, alongside Frank Patterson, Brett Coker, Jim Garrett and Scott Greenberg.

Mungo said: “I am delighted to welcome Jo, Anthea and Danielle to the Sutikki leadership team. They are all hugely accomplished professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge based upon their experience of shaping the success of some of the most prolific entertainment franchises of all time. I’m excited that they have recognised the ambition and potential of Sutikki and look forward to combining all of our respective talents to drive the company forward to what I’m sure will be a very bright future.”