Superights makes appointment with Croco Doc

French sales house Superights has acquired the distribution rights to three animated kids’ programmes including a Spanish toon about a crocodile doctor and the animal patients he treats.

Coproduced by Spain’s Croco Doc AIE, Buenpaso Films, Nuts Ideas and Spanish broadcaster RTVE, Croco Doc (26×7’) follows crocodile teaching children about the causes of and cures for health issues in an amusing and educational way.

Superights will distribute the series worldwide, excluding Spanish-speaking territories where RTVE holds the rights.

From French prodcos Causette Prod and La Station Animation comes Hidden Waste, a 26×2’30” series that reveals sources of pollution in daily life and teaches children fun ways in which they can limit waste.

Superights holds the worldwide distribution rights to the series except in France and Belgium, where the producers handle sales.

The final show is Giuseppe (1×26’), a preschool special that follows the adventures of a little hedgehog whose only dream is to see snow. It is coproduced by Switzerland’s Nadasdy Film, France’s Les Films du Nord and Belgium’s LaBoîte Productions, with delivery scheduled for this autumn.

Superights deals with sales worldwide, excluding France, Belgium and Switzerland where the producers hold the rights.