Sunny Bunnies bounce into Brazil

Brazillian free-to-air broadcaster TV Cultura has picked up the first three seasons of hit animated edutainment show Sunny Bunnies.

London-based distributor Media IM has also secured deals with Canadian kids’ streamer Kidoodle.TV for season five of the show, while seasons three and four were picked up by Canada’s WildBrain Television for its English- and French-language channels.

Produced by Minsk-based Digital Light Studio, the show is a 3D-animated series about five colourful bunnies that can appear anywhere there is any light. Each episode sees the characters in a new location on new adventures.

Previous sales have been announced with MBC3 in MENA, Portugal’s Canal Panda, Mango TV in China and Brazilian streamer PlayKids. Another SVoD deal will see the show on Premier ONE, which has licensed three seasons for Russia and the CIS.

Media IM has picked up the distribution rights to Digital Light Studios new educational sub-brand Sunny Bunnies ABC (61×1.5’), which will launch in April on the Sunny Bunnies YouTube channel.