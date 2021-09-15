Streamer Cinedigm hires former Discovery, Disney exec John Canning as CFO

US streaming company Cinedigm has appointed former Discovery and Disney executive John Canning as its new chief financial officer to support its growth plans.

Canning, who is joining from taxi tech firm Firefly Systems, where he worked to secure funding and working capital, will report to Cinedigm chairman and CEO Chris McGurk.

Canning spent several years with US network Discovery Channel as group VP of finance for the network portfolio, which included the flagship network as well as Animal Planet and The Science Channel. He held finance leadership roles at Clear Channel Outdoor and The Walt Disney Company for a total of nearly 10 years.

“Cinedigm has shown itself to be a leader in the fastest growing segment of the entertainment industry,” said Canning. “As the business continues to evolve, I am excited to join such a talented team and help the company continue to grow as one of the leading global independent streaming players.”

The company runs a variety of SVoD and ad-supported platforms and channels, including horror channels Screambox and Bloody Disgusting, indie film platform Fandor and The Bob Ross Channel.