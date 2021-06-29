Sky Docs scores Super League doc

UK factual channel Sky Documentaries has commissioned a fast-turnaround feature doc about the recent botched attempt by major football clubs to form a European Super League.

In April, 12 of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs shocked the sport by announcing a breakaway European league with themselves as founder members.

The plan, which was led by Italy’s Juventus and Spain’s Barcelona and Real Madrid, provoked outrage among supporters and those within the game and collapsed within 72 hours amidst protests at Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

UK indie Fulwell 73, which is behind Netflix football observational doc Sunderland ‘Til I Die, is working with Sky Studios on a 1×90’ doc on the saga to air on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now later this year.

The filmmakers say the project will offer an exclusive inside look at the events and decisions that led to the landmark announcement, spanning not just the turbulent few days following the statement but also recent footballing history to provide context.

Supported by archive footage, the film will feature first-hand interviews with figures from the 12 founding clubs, global football leagues and federations, players and fans.

It was commissioned by Zai Bennett, MD of content for Sky UK and Ireland, Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual, and Jamie Morris, director of programmes.

The feature is being directed by Carl Hindmarch. Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner, Ben Turner and Richard Thompson are executive producers for Fulwell 73, while Dixon will exec producer for Sky UK.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the film on behalf of Sky Studios.