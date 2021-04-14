Sitcoms lead Distribution360 scripted push

Canada-based sales house Distribution360 has moved into scripted, adding connected sitcoms The Parker Andersons and Amelia Parker to its kids’ and family catalogue.

Produced by MarbleMedia and Beachwood Canyon Productions for US cablenet BYUtv, The Parker Andersons and Amelia Parker, both 20×30’, are separate single-camera sitcoms about one biracial family, connected by marriage.

The two series, which will premiere on BYUtv next week, have their own storylines and episodes but are tied together by larger overarching plotlines.

The Parker Andersons follows the comedic antics of the blended family, which comes together after British widower Tony Parker takes his two children to North America, where he meets and marries Cleo Anderson, a mother of two.

Amelia Parker, meanwhile, centres on the quietest member of the family, a tween girl navigating the world around her as she recovers from the death of her mother.

Elsewhere, Distribution360 has added three animated and one live-action edutainment series from Canada’s Skyship Entertainment to its kids’ and family catalogue. The live-action series is Caitie’s Classroom (26×22’), in which children sing, dance, learn, explore, play and create together.

The animated series are: Finny the Shark (12×11’), a spin-off from Skyship’s long-running franchise Super Simple Songs; superhero series Captain Monsterica & the Purple Protector (12×6’); and alphabet series Captain Seasalt & the ABC Pirates (26×4’).

Also new to Distribution360’s kids’ and family line-up are two live-action letter and number series from Canadian prodco GAPC Entertainment: Where’s My Alphabet (26×2’) and Polkaroo Counts (30×2’).

In related news, Roku has acquired more than 500 episodes of Skyship content from Distribution360, including Super Simple Songs (125×1-4’), Mr Monkey, Monkey Mechanic (29×5’), The Bumble Nums (47×5’), Carl’s Carwash (56×6’), Milo’s Monster School Vlog (26×7’), Paper Puppet Playhouse (13×1-10’), Sing Along with Tobee (52×5’), Super Simple ABCs (52×1-2’), Super Simple Draw (58×3’) and Turn & Learn ABCs (65×4’).

In addition, TV5 Monde in France has picked up GAPC Entertainment’s kids’ show ScienceXplosion (45×3.5’) from Distribution360, while Mi Media International in Brunei has acquired MarbleMedia’s family gameshow Just Like Mom (42×30’) and Daeyko Kids in Korea has renewed Pedri Animation’s stop-motion series George & Paul (26×5’).