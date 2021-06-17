Please wait...
Showtime preps JJ Abrams UFO docuseries

Showtime preps JJ Abrams UFO docuseries

US premium cablenet Showtime has lined up a four-part documentary series from JJ Abrams about UFOs and alien encounters.

JJ Abrams (photo: Gage Skidmore)

Produced by Abrams’ outfit Bad Robot, UFO examines society’s fascination with unidentified flying objects and what clandestine influence the US government, private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extra-terrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas.

UFO is directed by Mark Monroe (Icarus) and Paul Crowder (Riding Giants), with Monroe, Abrams, Glen Zipper, Sean Stuart, Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich serving as executive producers. The series is co-executive produced by Kevin Lincoln and produced by Maren Domzalski and Paul McGuire.

Showtime will make all episode of UFO available to its subscribers on August 8, prior to its on-air debut on the same day.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 17-06-2021 ©C21Media

