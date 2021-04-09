Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert join ITV show

Actor Sheridan Smith, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford and singer and musical theatre star Beverley Knight have joined the panel for UK commercial broadcaster ITV’s upcoming talent show Starstruck.

Created by Banijay-owned Remarkable Television, the the 6×75’ and 1×90’ series will be hosted by pop star and presenter Olly Murs.

Starstruck is a new format in which talented members of the public are transformed into well-known music stars as they compete to win a £50,000 (US$69,000) prize.

Cat Lawson, Leanne Witcoop and Dom Waugh serve as executive producers, with Kim Allinson series producing.