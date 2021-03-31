Screen Yorkshire brings Schofield on board

Please wait...
UK funding body Screen Yorkshire has appointed Jo Schofield to the newly created role of talent development manager.

Schofield will design and deliver a suite of talent development initiatives and build partnerships within the industry to showcase the region’s emerging screen talent.

The initiatives will start in late spring with the launch of a new talent development programme in partnership with The Screen Industries Growth Network.

Alongside the position at Screen Yorkshire, which is part-time, Schofield will also retain her part-time role at The Film and TV Charity as hub manager for Northern England.

Prior to that, Schofield worked on ITV’s soap Emmerdale for eight years as a storyliner, script editor and digital producer and on Coronation Street as a script editor.

She also worked as a drama development executive at Irish broadcaster RTE, forming part of the scripted commissioning team.

Screen Yorkshire head of creative Caroline Cooper Charles said: “Together we’re looking forward to working with writers, directors and producers who can hop nimbly between platforms and formats, creating strongly authored and ambitious narratives and helping to future-proof the screen industries in Yorkshire and the Humber.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 31-03-2021 ©C21Media

