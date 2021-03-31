Screen Yorkshire brings Schofield on board

UK funding body Screen Yorkshire has appointed Jo Schofield to the newly created role of talent development manager.

Schofield will design and deliver a suite of talent development initiatives and build partnerships within the industry to showcase the region’s emerging screen talent.

The initiatives will start in late spring with the launch of a new talent development programme in partnership with The Screen Industries Growth Network.

Alongside the position at Screen Yorkshire, which is part-time, Schofield will also retain her part-time role at The Film and TV Charity as hub manager for Northern England.

Prior to that, Schofield worked on ITV’s soap Emmerdale for eight years as a storyliner, script editor and digital producer and on Coronation Street as a script editor.

She also worked as a drama development executive at Irish broadcaster RTE, forming part of the scripted commissioning team.

Screen Yorkshire head of creative Caroline Cooper Charles said: “Together we’re looking forward to working with writers, directors and producers who can hop nimbly between platforms and formats, creating strongly authored and ambitious narratives and helping to future-proof the screen industries in Yorkshire and the Humber.”