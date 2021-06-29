Roughcut appoints for drama push

UK-based comedy prodco Roughcut TV has continued a push into drama production with new exec appointments.

Sophia Rashid and Aisling Kiely are joining as drama development producers while Marianna Abbotts is being promoted to executive producer for drama.

The moves follow Roughcut’s recent acquisition of the rights to develop Little Disasters, the psychological thriller novel from Sarah Vaughan, as a TV series.

Kiely joins having worked as a development producer and script consultant with series credits across, BBC, ITV, NBC and Sky and has worked in-house at NBCU-owned Working Title and Red Arrow’s Endor Productions.

She ran the development team at Twelve Town and provided consultancy work at partner company, Riff Raff Entertainment helmed by Jude Law.

Rashid joins from her role as executive producer in BBC Children’s In House drama productions, where her post involved working across the entire drama slate including the teen and young adult audience as well as drama for the tween market.

Rashid also worked as a producer on Holby City for BBC Studios and a development producer in the BBC Writers’ Room.

Roughcut, established in 2007 by Ash Atalla and Tim Sealey, is better known for its comedy work with series such as Stath Lets Flats for Channel 4, Trollied for Sky1, and People Just D Nothing for BBC3.