Remarkable exec Tom Williams takes up Thames development role

Fremantle-owned UK production company Thames has hired Tom Williams from Banijay-owned Remarkable as director of development.

Williams recently helped develop ITV’s forthcoming singing show Starstruck. At Remarkable, he was also part of the team that brought NBC’s The Wall to the UK and developed Richard Osman’s House of Games Night, both for BBC1.

He created, developed and produced ITV’s comedy entertainment show Best Christmas Ever and helped reboot Ready Steady Cook for BBC1.

Previously he was head of development at Remedy Productions where he created and series-produced its first primetime entertainment series, Ready or Not, for BBC1.

He also worked at Endemol where he was on the development team for Million Pound Drop, created The Bank Job (both for Channel 4) and helped develop The Whole 19 Yards for ITV.

Amelia Brown, MD of Thames, said: “We are delighted that Tom is joining our Thames family. He is a true creative who will be a brilliant addition to the team and help keep Thames at the forefront of entertainment production, bringing exciting new ideas to our slate.”

Tom said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Thames. They are global leaders in entertainment TV, with a roster of incredible shows that is unmatched across the industry. I cannot wait to get cracking in helping them bring the next generation of iconic formats to UK audiences and beyond.”