Quintus hires Discovery alum

German distribution and media outfit Quintus Studios has hired former Discovery exec Adam Jacobs as creative director.

Jacobs will be responsible for overseeing Quintus Studios’ overall editorial strategy, including Quintus Originals, which are developed for the company’s channels, such as Free Documentary, FD Real and ENDEVR.

He will also oversee shows coproduced with the international market, as well as projects funded by pre-sales with existing production partners.

Based in London, Jacobs will report to Quintus Studios founder and MD Gerrit Kemming.

Before joining Quintus Studios, Jacobs was development consultant for CIC Media and Back2Back Productions, development executive at ZigZag Productions and executive producer at Woodcut Media. His credits include Outback Truckers (Discovery), The Secret History of World War Two (Channel 5), World’s Greatest Palaces (UKTV) and Royals on the Frontline (UKTV).

Jacobs also worked at Discovery Networks International as director of factual programming for the UK and western Europe, a role he held for nearly five years, as well as an executive producer, production and development, factual at the network.

Kemming said: “With his wealth of experience in unscripted programming and his understanding of legacy and digital markets, Adam is the perfect fit to lead the company into its next phase of growth.”