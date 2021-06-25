OWN, Hulu to simulcast docuseries

US cablenet OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Disney-owned streamer Hulu have agreed to simultaneously premiere a docuseries that explores the connection between black women, beauty and identity through the lens of hair.

Created by Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) and writer Michaela Angela Davis, The Hair Tales is produced by Joy Mill Entertainment, Culture House, Tetravision and Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and will begin production later this year for a 2022 premiere.

The show will be available on cable in the US via OWN and for streaming via Hulu in the US and via Disney+ internationally. Ross, Winfrey and Davis exec produce with Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon and Carri Twigg.

“This series is about identity, culture and legacy, beauty, strength and joy. Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other. Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair. This series is personal and universal, American and global,” Davis said.